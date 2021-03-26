Peggy Laverne Lawrence, of Alexandria, Virginia went to be with the Lord at the age of 74. She passed away at INOVA Alexandria Hospital on March 22, 2021. She was born in Washington, DC in 1946 to the late Carroll and Ida Bryant. Peggy was a Christian Preschool teacher for almost 40 years. She was also a member of The Alive Gathering Ministries in Springfield, VA where she was a praise and worship singer. In her spare time, she loved to sew, play pool with her husband, and cherished spending time with her loving family. Peggy was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and Doris Day.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, John D. Lawrence, her two cherished daughters, Susan Sexton (Matt) and Jennifer Moore (Everett), her adored grandchildren, Lauren, Micah, Gavin, Garrett, Johnathan, and Wyatt. She is also survived by her loving brother, Ronnie Bryant (Claudia) and her nephews Joe and Jason.

Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Peggy’s life at The Alive Gathering Ministries, 6820 A Commercial Drive, Springfield, VA 22151 on Friday, April 2, 2021 with a viewing from 10:00am-11:00am and a service beginning at 11:00am with Pastor Richard Davis officiating. If you would like to send flowers or well-wishes, please send to The Alive Gathering Ministries.