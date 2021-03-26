Investigation into weigh station shootout continues

Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a domestic altercation that turned into an officer-involved shooting at the Virginia DMV Motor Carrier Service Center’s Dahlgren Weigh Station on Thursday (March 25, 2021).

The weigh station is located about 28 miles from Fredericksburg, in the 3900 block of James Madison Parkway in King George, one 1 mile south of the Harry Nice Bridge at the Virginia-Maryland border.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when an SUV pulled off Route 301 into the weigh station’s parking lot. Moments after the SUV parked in the lot, a 34-year-old female passenger jumped out. The driver, Charles C. White III, 35, of Prince George’s, Md., also jumped out and ran after her. It appears he fired a handgun at her.

During all of this, police were behind the weigh station as this was happening to inspect a box truck. Police engaged White and exchanged gunfire with him. White was struck and died at the scene.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.

The female, who is also from Prince George’s, Md., was taken to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg to treat serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old Maryland man was standing outside the box truck as state police were inspecting it. During the exchange of gunfire, he was shot by White and transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Following Virginia State Police policy, both state police personnel were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office. Once state police conclude its investigation, the criminal investigative file will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.