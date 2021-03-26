Fredericksburg seeks to fill vacancies on city boards and commissions

Are you a city resident? Passionate about your community? Serving on a board or commission can be an excellent way to shape government initiatives in your community. The City is currently seeking applicants for the following:

Board of Building Codes Appeals

Board of Zoning Appeals

Economic Development Authority (closes May 11)

Fredericksburg Arts Commission

Memorials Advisory Commission

Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board & Board of Directors

To learn more and apply, visit: Fredericksburgva.gov/boards or please feel free to call the City Manager’s office at 540-372-1010.