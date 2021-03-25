Stafford man shot, killed outside Woodbridge nightclub

A Stafford man was shot and killed outside a Woodbridge nightclub.

Police were called to Babylon Cafe at 12:17 a.m. where they found 25-year-old Javon Robinson, of Stafford, suffering gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Several people were gathered in the parking lot outside the nightclub when several gunshots were fired, several of them striking the victim, police said. The crowd fled at the sound of the gunshots.

Detectives with the Prince William police Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. They want to speak with anyone who was there during the altercation.

There no charges or suspects at this time.

On Monday, we told you police in Prince William County arrested a Dumfries man connected to a separate shooting that took place outside the nightclub in January.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, was treated for his injuries, and released.