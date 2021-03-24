Tractor-trailer leaks fuel onto I-95 prompting clean-up

Fire and rescue crews were called to crashed a tractor-trailer leaking fuel on Interstate 95.
Stafford County fire and rescue crews rushed to the crash at milepost 137, near the Stafford Regional Airport, just before 2 p.m.
A truck traveling south was involved in a crash and began leaking fuel.
No one was injured, and crews mopped up the scene and got traffic moving again.
Crews working to contain a fuel leak in the area of MM 137 on I-95 SB. Heavy traffic in the area, seek alternate routes pic.twitter.com/pAQFf6RA3Q
— Stafford County Fire & Rescue (@staffcofire) March 24, 2021