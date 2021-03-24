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Tractor-trailer leaks fuel onto I-95 prompting clean-up

By Uriah Kiser

Fire and rescue crews were called to crashed a tractor-trailer leaking fuel on Interstate 95.

Stafford County fire and rescue crews rushed to the crash at milepost 137, near the Stafford Regional Airport, just before 2 p.m.

A truck traveling south was involved in a crash and began leaking fuel.

No one was injured, and crews mopped up the scene and got traffic moving again.

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