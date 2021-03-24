Teen arrested in double stabbing outside North Stafford McDonalds

On March 20 at 9:09 p.m., deputies responded to McDonald’s (190 Garrisonville Road) for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 19-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

While responding to this call, the Emergency Communications Center received an additional call about a second victim with multiple stab wounds who had driven himself to Stafford Hospital. The 18-year-old male sustained life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

Detectives quickly responded to begin an investigation. While several detectives interviewed the victims and witnesses, additional detectives were assigned to process the victim’s vehicle and to collect evidence at McDonald’s.

After an extensive investigation, Detective J.G. Wright, the primary investigator, identified a 17- year-old male as the suspect in this case.

The investigation revealed the two victims were parked in the area of Crater Lane when they were confronted by the juvenile suspect. The victims exited the vehicle and a verbal altercation ensued leading to the suspect stabbing both victims.

On March 23, detectives arrested the suspect at his home in Stafford. He is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and is being held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Center.