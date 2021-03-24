Rural broadband push continues in Prince William, Spotsylvania counties

More people who live in rural Spotsylvania County will now have the option of having high-speed internet beamed into their homes.

Data Stream Broadband has recently opened offices in the Wilderness area of the county where they will endeavor to provide broadband internet service for hundreds of potential customers in the area. Broadband speeds will vary between 60-70 Mbps (mega bits per second), which is within the definition for broadband set by the FCC.

It’s the latest expansion for the company, which bills itself as a last-mile communications company that services neighborhoods larger companies like Comcast and Verizon have passed by.

Our focus area in for unserved and underserved areas, the foundation for all of this is to bring the urban broadband experience into rural communities.” says Data Stream COO Charles Thomas.

Data Stream Broadband also provides service in Prince William and Fauquier counties. The price for its service ranges between $20 and $179. Potential customers can go to Data Stream’s website for a virtual evaluation to determine if they can serve the customer’s particular location after that Data Stream can perform a physical evaluation to determine the level of service they can offer.

“A lot has to do with the site acquisition process, there are a lot of variables such as understanding demand and if there’s a vertical asset we can get on to provide a signal in that area. There are other aspects but those are the key ingredients that decide whether we can provide service to that area or not,” says Data Stream President Shawn Lee.

Fredericksburg and Stafford County have also taken steps to increase wireless broadband access. Fredericksburg is building a new smart park on the Rappahannock River banks with wireless broadband access, and Stafford partnered with KGI Communications to bring wireless to multiple portions of the county.