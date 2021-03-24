300 tickets available today for vaccine clinic to be held Thursday, March 25

If you’ve eligible to get your coronavirus vaccine, and you’ve been putting it off, here’s your opportunity.

Today at 12:30 p.m. the local health officials will distribute about 300 tickets today at Dean Park, at 9501 Dean Park Lane in Manassas. The park is located near a former DMV office off Godwin Drive.

Tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.to tomorrow’s vaccine clinic scheduled to take place at the Manassas Park Community Center, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 99 Adams Street in Manassas Park. The clinic is by appointment only, and the tickets will have suggested appointment times printed on them.

You are between the ages of 18 and 65 with underlying health conditions and in vaccine group 1B to be eligible to get a ticket. Those in group 1B include:

1. Police, Fire, and Hazmat

2. Corrections and Homeless Shelter

3. Childcare/PreK-12 Teachers/Staff (public

and private)

4. Food and Agriculture (including

veterinarians)

5. Manufacturing

6. Grocery Stores

7. Public Transit

8. Mail Carriers (USPS and private)

9. Officials needed to maintain continuity of

government (including judges and public-facing

judicial workers)

10. Clergy/Faith Leaders 11. Janitorial/Cleaning

In order to get a ticket, you must in the Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. There is no cost to receive the ticket or the vaccination.

The vaccine clinic comes as more Virginians are being vaccinated. Now, one in four people in the state has received a vaccination, according to a press release from Gov. Ralph Northam.