Man, 20, struck on Route 234 near Lake Jackson

A 20-year-old man was struck by a car late Tuesday night near the Lake Jackson Dam.

Police said the victim walked out onto Route 234, a busy four-lane highway at the intersection of Coles Drive. A car struck the victim.

The man was flown to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, said a Prince William police spokeswoman.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man stopped at the scene, according to initial reports.

The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

A portion of Route 234, at Prince William Parkway near Manassas, was closed to traffic following the crash. It has since been reopened.