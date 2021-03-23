Woman faces charges after shots fired in Dale City

We have an update to a story we told you about yesterday when officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home near Beville Middle School in Dale City.
Police said the shooter, a woman, struck an officer before she was taken into custody. No one was injured.
Prince William County Police provided a full press release.
Reckless Handling of a Firearm | Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On March 22 at 2:33PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13600 block of Lindendale Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. While responding, officers received information describing the shooter as a woman who was still at the location.
Upon arrival, officers located a woman, identified as Bryana Ann COLEMAN, and attempted to detain her. In the process of detaining COLEMAN, she actively resisted and struck an officer before being taken into custody. The investigation into the initial shots fired call revealed that COLEMAN and a female acquaintance, identified as Kaylen MAIN, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.
At some point during the encounter, a male acquaintance, identified as Shaun Ross MINNIEFIELD, arrived at the location and attempted to intervene. The altercation escalated when both MAIN and MINNIEFIELD brandished handguns and fired rounds into the air. No injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, all three parties were arrested.
Arrested on March 22: [No Photos Available]
Bryana Ann COLEMAN, 22, of 531 Macwood Dr. in Woodbridge
Charged with assault & battery on LEO
Court Date: May 25, 2021 | Bond: Released on Personal Recognizance
Kaylen MAIN, 21, of 13632 Lindendale Rd. in Woodbridge
Shaun Ross MINNIEFIELD, 22, of 13632 Lindendale Rd. in Woodbridge Both parties charged with brandishing and reckless handling of a firearm Court Date for both: June 28, 2021 | Bond: $2,5000 Unsecured Bond