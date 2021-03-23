Stafford plans utility pipe upgrades for Ferry Farm area

As Stafford County’s population continues to increase, the demand for water and sewer services increases as well. Like Ferry Farm, water and sewer infrastructure is beginning to reach the end of its useful life and needs to be repaired, replaced or rehabilitated in more established neighborhoods. The goal and intent of the 3R projects are to ensure that Stafford’s water and sewer system continues to operate efficiently and satisfy the present and future needs and expectations of all customers.

In 2020, Stafford County began rehabilitating aging sewer pipes throughout the county using a trenchless pipe rehabilitation technique called inversion lining. This no-dig, cured-in-place pipe relining system works by essentially creating a pipe within a pipe. Crews are currently working in Ferry Farm. Residents may hear a loud popping sound as the lining expands throughout the sewer pipes. This process typically takes five to six hours per pipe section to complete. When crews are in a specific area, residents will be asked to reduce water usage as much as possible while the pipe liner cures.

Water lines cannot be easily relined making replacement a more cost-effective improvement. Utility crews anticipate beginning Phase One of the Waterline Replacement Project in the Ferry Farm area in summer 2021. Approximately 1000 feet of new waterline along Braxton Lane and Custis Circle will be installed during Phase One. When existing water meters are connected to the newly installed waterlines, customers may experience a temporary loss in water pressure and discolored water while the transition takes place. Property owners will be notified in advance regarding any planned service disruption.

Both of these projects will ensure that high-quality water and sewer services are provided to residents. Thank you for your patience and understanding as our crews work quickly and endeavor to keep any inconvenience to a minimum. Work is expected to continue over the next few months. If you have any questions, please contact the Department of Public Works at (540) 658-8695.