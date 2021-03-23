Prince William County extends property tax filing deadline

To help businesses impacted by the economic impact of COVID-19, the County has extended the Business Tangible Personal (BTP) Property tax filing deadline from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021.

This extension will provide relief to the County’s business owners during this continued period of business interruptions and will align the filing date with the recently announced change to the Internal Revenue Service deadline.

For additional details, please visit the County Finance webpage, call 703-792-6710, or email [email protected].