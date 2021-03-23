Olabanji to serve as MC for Prince William Valor Awards

A well-known face will help honor Prince William County’s finest and bravest.

On March 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. with the official program beginning at 2:30 p.m. Jummy Olabanji, an anchor at WRC-TV (Channel 4) in Washington, D.C. will host the 35th Annual Prince William Valor Awards.

The event is organized by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, sponsored by Sentara Healthcare, and can be viewed free online via Zoom. The Prince William Valor Awards are held annually to recognize men and women in uniform who go above and beyond the call of duty in keeping the Prince William region and its people safe and secure: local superheroes.

This marks the second year in a row this event will be held virtually, streaming on Zoom, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live.

Olabanji, serving as Master of Ceremonies, will read aloud the stories of the various acts of valor. Incidents for which heroes are being honored include drowning prevention, lifesaving emergency medical treatment, suicide prevention, and many other dangerous situations.

Olabanji is a native of Fairfax County, Olabanji has spent most of her life in Virginia, attending Westfield High School and Virginia Tech University. She earned a Master’s degree in Communication and Leadership Studies from Gonzaga University. Olabanji started her journalism career as an intern at WRC-TV. She has also worked for CNN, WTKR-TV in Norfolk, WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, and WNBC-TV in New York where she anchored the weekend evening newscasts.