NOVEC donates for diapers, to domestic abuse victims

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative and its employee-led nonprofit organization, NOVEC Hands Engaged in Local Public Service (NOVEC HELPS), donated $6,000 recently to six area shelters that help victims of domestic abuse and $1,000 to the House of Mercy in Manassas to help provide diapers for more than 300 low-income families.

“It’s important to us to leverage our connections in the community,” states Heather Anderson, NOVEC system engineering manager and NOVEC HELPS activities coordinator. “We want to give in a way that helps families.”

Donations to Domestic Shelters

The six social welfare agencies that received $1,000 each say domestic violence increased tremendously during the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created what can only be described as a silent, parallel pandemic,” states Carly Stoliker, development manager for the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter. “We saw the need for emergency shelter almost triple. … Even though we are seeing a possible end to the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence will continue, silently, as it always has. The only upside is that COVID has garnered more attention to this other very pertinent issue we are facing as a community. It has been inspiring to see local businesses like NOVEC stand up to fill the gaps where funding was lacking.”

Tammy Tores, assistant director of Empowerhouse, says people who come to the 40-bed shelter in Fredericksburg “already have the struggle of leaving an abusive relationship and environment, so we are trying to relieve them of other worries by providing resources where we can. The support offered by NOVEC and other community members is invaluable and so appreciated.”

Tores says Empowerhouse also helps homebound families. “Most families with little to no income are not sure how they will put the next meal on the table. The youth look forward to the deliveries of food, activities, toys, snacks, and toiletries. They are often waiting at the window waving and smiling as the advocate arrives and drops off these items at their doors.”

Dollars for Diapers

Jessica Root, House of Mercy executive director, says requests for assistance to the food pantry have grown exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The number of people we served rose about 800%. We helped more than 20,000 individuals last year alone.”

Root notes that diapers and wipes cut into a family’s budget. “If we are able to help our clients in that way, they are able to save or use those funds for other important things.”

About NOVEC HELPS

NOVEC HELPS is a nonprofit, 501 (c)(3) organization of NOVEC employees who volunteer their time to help others and engage other employees in community service projects. The NOVEC HELPS board of directors votes on programs and events to support, whether with financial donations or with feet on the ground. Learn more and donate at novechelps.org.