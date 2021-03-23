Originals

Northam smiles upon event venues, social gatherings, slightly eases restrictions

By Potomac Local News
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Prince William County Public Schools Associate Superintendent Denise Huebner tour a vaccination clinic for teachers at Unity Reed High School outside Manassas on Saturday, January 30, 2021. [Uriah Kiser/PLN]

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