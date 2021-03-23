Originals Northam smiles upon event venues, social gatherings, slightly eases restrictions By Potomac Local News Published March 23, 2021 at 10:09PM | Updated December 6, 2022 at 8:46PM Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Prince William County Public Schools Associate Superintendent Denise Huebner tour a vaccination clinic for teachers at Unity Reed High School outside Manassas on Saturday, January 30, 2021. [Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Coronavirus #Gourmeltz #Locals Only