Luis M. Villalba

Luis Marcello Villalba, 48 years old of Dale City Virginia, went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 17th, 2021 after a courageous battle from damage of Covid 19. Luis’ story was not his death but how he lived to shine the love of Christ on ALL he encountered and never missed an opportunity to spread the love of God to all he came across. He lived a joyful life, and no one was a stranger to Luis. He was constantly ministering and worked closely with the youth in church. Luis was born in La Paz, Bolivia on June 28th, 1972. He loved playing and watching soccer and was gifted at designing flowers and loved drawing. He was selfless and always willing to help others. He was a loving friend, husband, and father. Luis was employed at Federal Express in Fredericksburg Virginia. He leaves behind his dear wife Madeleine of Woodbridge VA and son Michael 27 and Nicole 22 of Woodbridge and his loving dog, Hulk. He is also survived by his Mother, Maria of Winchester VA, Mother-in-Law, Charo and sister-in-Law Mayra of Woodbridge. Also surviving is his sister Claudia of Winchester and sister Gabriela of Virginia Beach. Many Nieces and Nephews. Luis was preceded in death by his father Jose, exactly one month earlier due to Covid. Jose led a very similar caring, giving and Christ-like life. The two of them are surely celebrating together in heaven.