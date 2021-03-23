Forest Park students, parents push to fix tennis courts

Tennis season is about to begin in Prince William County. But that’s small comfort for players at Forest Park High School near Dumfries.

The school’s tennis courts have fallen into disrepair over the years since they were resurfaced in 2009. Large cracks have formed on the surface, increasing the potential for falls and injuries to feet, ankles, and legs. It can also cause balls to awkwardly bounce off the cracks, interfering with play.

Teams have been playing their matches at other schools.

And while the tennis team is traveling elsewhere to play, the school’s football team will enjoy a new $1.5 million synthetic turf field. The re-turfing was in the County’s Capital Improvement Plan for 2020 and was completed in September.

The administration at Forest Park has made attempts to get funding for the courts. Activities Director Brian Parke and Principal Richard Martinez have spent the last three years trying to unlock funding from the county since the school doesn’t have funds to repair the court.

According to Prince William County Public Schools spokeswoman Diana Gulotta, the school division does not have a specific schedule for resurfacing asphalt tennis courts. But it does periodically check the conditions of tennis courts and other asphalt surfaces and makes minor maintenance repairs as needed until a full tennis court renovation is necessary, she said.

The school division has contacted an asphalt company to assess the courts and develop an estimate for repairs. The school division is still waiting on that number, said Gulotta.

A complete milling and repaving project is scheduled in the school division’s Capital Improvements Program in 2024.

Forest Park High School is located at 15721 Forest Park Drive.