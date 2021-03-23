Aggravated Assault – On March 21 at 10:22PM, officers responded to Andrew Leitch Park located at 5301 Dale Blvd. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an assault. The victim, a 19-year-old man, reported to police that while playing on the basketball courts, one of the players from the opposing team struck and knocked him to the ground. While on the ground, the suspect struck and kicked the victim multiple times. When the victim’s teammates attempted to intervene, the opposing team prevented them from helping the victim. The parties eventually separated, and the victim went to the hospital where police were contacted. The suspect left the park in a black BMW. The victim reported serious injuries. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A black male, between 27-30 years old, approximately 5’9”, with long dark-colored hair Last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, black shorts, and grey/white Jordan shoes