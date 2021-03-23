$11.5M project to remove elbow from Old Bridge Road

Construction crews are about to remove a sharp curve in Old Bridge Road, a vital link to Interstate 95.

The curve is at Occoquan Road, and it’s one of the sharpest turns on any six-lane street in the region. The $11.5 million project will realign the highway south of Occoquan Road. Transportation officials hope the improvements work to ease traffic congestion that forms in the street’s elbow, which backs up to Route 123 at Interstate 95.

The work will also add a dedicated right turn lane from Old Bridge Road onto southbound Occoquan Road and will install pedestrian crosswalks and ramps at all sides of the intersection. It’ll also add a new traffic signal.

County officials will post a recorded presentation about the project to its website at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24. Afterward, residents can submit their questions about the project to the website, and they will be answered by county transportation staff in the following days.

In 2019, voters approved a transportation road bond that listed multiple projects on Old Bridge Road, including realigning Old Bridge Road at Prince William Parkway and Touchstone Circle, near Chinn Park Regional Library, and building a new flyover ramp from Route 123 and I-95 to Old Bridge Road. Those projects have yet to be funded.