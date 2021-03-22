Yvonne Elaine Frye

Yvonne E. Frye, “Vonnie”, 69, of Dumfries, Virginia passed away on March 17, 2021 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Born in Barberton, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Glenn R. Frock and Naomi F. Frock. Raised and educated in Akron, Ohio she was a graduate of Garfield High School, class of 1969.

She was a long-time employee of Alexandria Metal Finishers in Lorton, VA. Yvonne then became a CNA and worked at Annaburg Manor in Manassas, VA for many years before providing home health care for several families in Prince William County. She later began substitute teaching in Prince William County Public Schools where she impacted the lives of so many children with her loving heart.

Yvonne was predeceased by her husband of 25 years, James Lee “Bubba” Frye. She was the sister of John Frock, Louise Frock Myers and the late Roy Frock.

Survivors include three children from a previous marriage to Wendell Geiger: Christine M. Wright (Paul) of Virginia; Karin Y. Geiger-McMillan (Kent) of Arizona; and Mark J. Geiger (Dana) of Texas and six grandchildren: Amanda, Matthew, Tanner, Gannon, Grace, and Olivia.

Mrs. Frye was a long-time member of Dumfries United Methodist Church. She enjoyed football and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan all her life. Her favorite things to do were walking her dog Oreo, reading, bowling and she had an immense love of music which she passed on to her children.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Dumfries United Methodist Church later this summer on a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations in the memory of Yvonne to:

Dumfries UMC, 3890 Cameron St, Dumfries, VA 22026 or

The Humane Society of Northern Virginia, P.O. Box 36, Thornburg, VA 22565.