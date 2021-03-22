Man suspected in shooting outside Woodbridge nightclub arrested

Shooting Investigation *ARREST – On March 19, the suspect sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred on January 23, at the Babylon Café located at 3081 Golansky Blvd. in Woodbridge (22192) on January 23, was arrested. The suspect, James Lawrence GREGORY Jr., was located and taken into custody in Waldorf Maryland by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Arrested on March 19: [No Photo Available]
James Lawrence GREGORY Jr., 34, of the 3100 block of Chesapeake Dr. in Dumfries
Charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a
felony, discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destruction of property
Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition
Shooting Investigation [Previously Released] – On January 23 at 9:25PM, officers responded to the Babylon Café located at 3081 Golansky Blvd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shots fired call. While responding, officers located the victim, a 27-year-old man, a short distance from the Café suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers utilized their Department-issued trauma kits to provide first aid to the man until rescue personal arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that the victim and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation inside the Café. At some point during the altercation, the parties moved outside where the altercation escalated when the accused brandished a firearm. The accused fired several rounds striking the victim before fleeing the area in a dark colored vehicle. The victim also ran from the area until located by the police.
Shell casings were located in the parking lot and collected by officers. Later that morning, officers responded to the 3100 block of Golansky Blvd. for a report of two business which sustained damage believed to be from the prior night’s shooting. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants forthe accused, identified as James Lawrence GREGORY Jr. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.