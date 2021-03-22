Man suspected in shooting outside Woodbridge nightclub arrested

Shooting Investigation *ARREST – On March 19, the suspect sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred on January 23, at the Babylon Café located at 3081 Golansky Blvd. in Woodbridge (22192) on January 23, was arrested. The suspect, James Lawrence GREGORY Jr., was located and taken into custody in Waldorf Maryland by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Arrested on March 19: [No Photo Available]

James Lawrence GREGORY Jr., 34, of the 3100 block of Chesapeake Dr. in Dumfries

Charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a

felony, discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destruction of property

Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition