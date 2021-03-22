I-95 construction in full swing for spring

With the spring season here, drivers should anticipate delays on Interstate 95 northbound and southbound in the Fredericksburg area with Improve 95 program construction in full bloom.

Multiple work zones are scheduled on I-95 this week, including several brief full traffic stops starting tonight, March 22 in Stafford County, north of Exit 133 (Route 17).

I-95 northbound and southbound traffic will be stopped up to 30 minutes between midnight and 3 a.m. at the site of the future Truslow Road overpass under construction at mile marker 134 as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Two other projects as part of the Improve 95 program will also have lane closures including the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing and I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Guardrail repair will also be performed this week at various locations during daytime off-peak travel times to minimize delays for drivers.

Weather permitting, the following lane closures are set to start tonight, March 22 through early Saturday, March 27:

I-95 Southbound

Monday, March 22 – Tuesday, March 23

· Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stop up to 30 minutes

o 4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure

Tuesday, March 23

· Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

o 6 – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure

· Exit 126 (Massaponax) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

o 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

Tuesday, March 23 – Wednesday, March 24

· Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stop up to 30 minutes

o 4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure

Wednesday, March 24

· Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

o 6 – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure

Wednesday, March 24 – Thursday, March 25

· Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stop up to 30 minutes

o 4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure

Thursday, March 25

· Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

o 6 – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure

Thursday, March 25 – Friday, March 26

· Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stop up to 30 minutes

o 4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure

Friday, March 26 – Saturday, March 27

· Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

o 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. – Single lane closure

I-95 Northbound

Tuesday, March 23

· Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

· Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

Tuesday, March 23 – Wednesday, March 24

· Exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Single lane closure/narrowed ramp on northbound collector-distributor lane

Wednesday, March 24

· Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

Wednesday, March 24 – Thursday, March 25

· Exit 133 (Route 17)

o 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Single lane closure/narrowed ramp on northbound collector-distributor lane

Thursday, March 25

· Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

Thursday, March 25 – Friday, March 26

· Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Massaponax)

o 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Single lane closure

· Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

o Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stop up to 30 minutes

o 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control.

Overhead message boards will warn drivers to stay alert for the work zones ahead and delays.