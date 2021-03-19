Rose Marie Howell

Rose Howell came into this life on September 13, 1943. Rose was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to parents Otho and Elouise Bobbins who ensured she was baptized into the Catholic faith as an infant.

Rose was raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the historical Greenwood district, best known for the 1921 race riot. Rose graduated from Booker T. Washington High of Tulsa, and married Jonathan Howell shortly thereafter on January 9th, 1965. As a military wife, Rose traveled the world with her husband and daughter Cynthia Pleshette.

Rose and Jonathan would later settle their roots in Virginia where she played an active role in her church, Holy Family Catholic Church of Dale City, VA. Additionally, Rose was active in organizations such as Circle of Friends, Black History Group of Holy Family, the Christian Concern Group, and last but not least, the famous Breakfast Club, where she enjoyed sharing laughs and, creating lasting memories with her dear friends.

Rose departed this life on March 16, 2021. Rose is preceded in death by her father Otho Lee Bobbins, her mother Elouise Bernice Bobbins, and daughter Cynthia Pleshette Howell.

Rose leaves behind her dearly beloved husband Jonathan Howell of 56 years. Rose will be deeply missed by her treasured granddaughter Amber Rose Howell, sisters Yvonne (husband) Jeffrey Smelter, Meizie (husband) Eduardo Salinas, brother Otho Bobbins, nieces Kelly (husband) Larry Thomas, Mechelle (husband) Anthony McKinnie, nephews Keith (wife) LaToya Bobbins, Kevin (wife) Angel Bobbins, great nieces and nephews: Jounique (husband) LeRoyal Tutt, Marquis Thomas, Jasmine Bobbins, RaJean, KiAnna, and Keith Bobbins Jr., Casaundra (husband) Hassan Murray, Tifanee Ruff, and a host of great-great nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.