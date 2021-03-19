Mary Alice Hovey

February 12, 1956 – March 12, 2021

Mary Alice Hovey (nee Cochran), 65, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away March 12, 2021 after a sudden illness.

Mary was born February 12, 1956 at Patrick, AFB, Cocoa Beach, FL, to Alice and George W. Cochran, Jr. She graduated from Friendly High School in Fort Washington, MD (‘74). Mary met her husband, Karl, of 45 years while she attended the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, VA. She later graduated with an Arts & Sciences degree, with honors, from Germanna Community College, Fredericksburg.

She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Woodbridge, VA. Mary also served as Director of Birthright of Woodbridge, assisting women in need, a calling that brought her much joy as she helped mothers-to-be find abortion alternatives. She was also a member of the Boston Terrier Club of Maryland where, as rescue coordinator, she placed many dogs in their forever homes.

A wonderful cook and accomplished baker, Mary’s family was fed with creative international dishes, and her guests were never for want.

Mary is survived by her husband, Karl K. Hovey, sons Karl K. Hovey, Jr. (Nancy) and Stephen D. Hovey, daughter Katie M. Hovey along with her grandson Henry and granddaughters Alina and Amaya. She is also survived by siblings James, Ann Jordan (Bret), Michael (Julie) and John as well as many loving in-laws, nephews and nieces. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Alice A. Cochran, sister, Theresa K. Cochran and nephew, Patrick C. Jordan.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Birthright of Woodbridge are much appreciated:

4207 Dale Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22193 or www.birthrightofwoodbridge.org