On the evening of March 8, 2021, Joanne M. Iannitto, DNP, ANP-BC, GNP-BC passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side after a brief and fearless battle with cancer.

Joanne is survived in death by her husband Albert of 44 years, her son and daughter in-law Matthew and Lauren, her daughter Ann, and three grandchildren. Joanne also leaves behind 5 siblings: Mary Jane, Maureen, Lisa, George and Joe, their spouses and beloved nieces and nephews. Joanne was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Joanne was born on July 10, 1954 to George and Rosemary Logue in Philadelphia, PA. Together with her family she lived a travel-filled life, courtesy of the United States Navy, finally settling in Montclair, VA in 1992. Joanne earned her RN from Germantown School of Nursing Diploma Program in 1975 and completed her BSN in 1989 through the University of the State of New York. She received a Master of Science in Nursing in 2001 and a Doctor of Nursing Practice in 2012, both from George Mason University.

Joanne was a highly respected member of the nursing profession, an educator, researcher, transformative practitioner and advocate for the medically underserved and underinsured community of Northern Virginia. Joanne was an expert on innovative methods to increase access and decrease barriers to needed care. She spearheaded the establishment and continued sustainment of the Mason and Partners (MAP) clinic, which improves the health of underserved and vulnerable populations and provides a platform to train future Nurse Practitioners in interdisciplinary community-based care. Concurrently, she championed the Telehealth Insulin Program (TIP) which pioneered the use of telehealth for vulnerable at-risk populations with chronic illness. Her persistent advocacy for equity undoubtedly has impacted thousands of lives over the course of her career. An educator her whole life, in the latter portion of her career she shifted to a traditional classroom setting as a professor of the Adult and Gerontology Nurse Practitioner Program and Doctoral Candidate Program at George Mason University. When Joanne wasn’t furthering her education, or those of others, she could be found golfing, quilting, gardening and spending time with her family.

It’s been said that a mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend; this was certainly true for her children who thrive because of the love, guidance, support, and conviction in their abilities she imparted. Her passing leaves a void which can never be filled.

Joanne’s Memorial Viewing will be held at Mount Castle Turch Funeral Home, Dale City on Tuesday March 30, 2021. There will be two services one at 9:00 am – 12:00 pm for friends and colleagues and a service at 12:30 pm for family. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mason and Partners clinic on behalf of Joanne may be made to https://advancEment.gmu.edu/21HHS4 The donations will directly aid underserved patients battling chronic illness by helping to stock the clinic’s food pantry, provide financial assistance to pay for patient prescriptions and many other needs, which was Joanne’s life’s work.