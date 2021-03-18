Originals Residents to protest 5G technology rollout in Stafford County By Rick Horner Published March 18, 2021 at 4:32PM | Updated June 30, 2022 at 12:27AM New 5G cell phone towers have been erected along Courthouse Road in Stafford County as part of an effort to remake the courthouse area into a Smart City. [Photo: @nickz/Twitter] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only