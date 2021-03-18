Originals

Residents to protest 5G technology rollout in Stafford County

By Rick Horner
New 5G cell phone towers have been erected along Courthouse Road in Stafford County as part of an effort to remake the courthouse area into a Smart City. [Photo: @nickz/Twitter]

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