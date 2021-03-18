I-95 4th lane to extend to Prince William Parkway

Drivers on Interstate 95 south will get some relief at the Occoquan River.

A new fourth lane will be built at one of the biggest bottlenecks in the region, where four lanes of traffic condense into three at the Purple Heart Bridge. The nearly three-mile lane will cost $14.6 million to construct and will run from Route 123 to the Prince William County Parkway.

Work in the project will begin this spring and will wrap up in Fall 2022. About 92,000 cars per day travel through this area.

Former Prince William County Supervisor Ruth Anderson advocated for this project and worked with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments to initiate a study to determine the feasibility of the new lane. She represented the Occoquan District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors from 2015 to 2019.

In 2011, Virginia extended the 4th lane on I-95 north and south six miles from Fairfax County Parkway to the Occoquan River, at a cost of $86 million.

More in VDOT’s press release: