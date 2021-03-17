Project will realign Old Bridge Road at Occoquan Road

The Prince William County Department of Transportation will publish a virtual presentation for public information and comments on the Department’s website at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

The presentation will provide information regarding the preliminary project limit, scope, schedule, and proposed improvements on the realignment of e intersection in the Occoquan Magisterial District.

The $11.5 million projects will make improvements to several hundred feet of existing Old Bridge Road in each direction of the intersection. These enhancements are aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving vehicular & pedestrian safety by realigning the curves on Old Bridge Road approaching and going through the intersection.

The project will also add a dedicated right turn lane from Old Bridge Road onto southbound Occoquan Road and will install pedestrian crosswalks and ramps at all sides of the intersection. In addition, the project will include a new traffic signal.