Volunteer opportunities: Substitute teachers, tech facilitators needed

Mark your calendars – Keep Prince William Beautiful needs volunteers for their next Community Litter Cleanup on March 27th in Haymarket. Volunteers will meet at Cookies and Cream (14650 Washington Street in Haymarket); the event will run 1pm- 3 pm. Youth volunteers age 5 thru 15 are welcome but must volunteer with an adult. Please sign up at https://volunteer.kab.org/opportunity/a2a4M00000103EnQAI; email[email protected] for more information.

Non-COVID-19 Opportunities:

You can give blood and save a life! American Red Cross will be hosting a Blood Drive on March 25, 10am-4pm. The location is Manassas Church of the Brethren, 10047 Nokesville Road, Manassas 20110. Please visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive to locate this drive and sign up for an appointment. Please call the church office at 703.368.4783 to learn more.



BEACON for Adult Literacy has an urgent need for Substitute Teachers and Tech Facilitators for their classes for the Spring session which runs March 22 thru June 10. It’s a minimum 12-week commitment, 3 hours of teaching per week. Volunteers will provide ESOL teaching and technical support for classes via Zoom. Training for both teachers and tech facilitators is provided, although basic knowledge on hosting meetings and using Zoom features is preferred. Please fill out an application ASAP at https://beaconliteracy.org/get-involved/volunteer-application/ . For more information, call 571.422.2242 or email [email protected] .



Boxes of Basics is looking for volunteers to help pack a box of clothing for a local child in need. Volunteer as an individual or bring a group! Volunteers must be 18 years old or accompanied by a parent/guardian. Children 10 and older are welcome with a parent. Please apply at https://www.cognitoforms.com/BoxesOfBasics/BoxesOfBasicsVolunteerApplication . Questions? Email [email protected] to learn more.



House of Mercy needs volunteers in their Thrift Store, Donation Center and Food Pantry. Adults must successfully complete a background check. Youth under 16 are welcome but must volunteer with a parent or guardian. This is an excellent way for students to fulfill those service hours requirements for school and you’ll feel great as you provide services and goods for the vulnerable residents in our community! Please visit https://houseofmercyva.org/volunteer/ to learn how you can get involved. Please email [email protected] for more information.



Jehovah’s House Thrift Store needs a computer-savvy volunteer age 18+ who can manage the website for their thrift store. Duties for this virtual opportunity include overall management of the website, upload images and edit. Please email [email protected] for more information.



Pink Space Theory needs a volunteer age 18+ to be a Social Media Contributor/Video Editor. Duties include create and post K-12 STEM content on their social media platforms, create and edit videos as needed for social media. Must have access to a computer and be familiar with the different platforms, how to share content, and have an interest in creating content. Please email [email protected] to learn more.



Prince William Conservation Alliance and OmniRide will be hosting a free virtual discussion via Zoom on public transportation on March 25, 7pm-8:30pm. Dr. Bob Schneider, Executive Director of OmniRide, will give an overview of the organization, its services, and the challenges the local area faces, especially in the area of mass transit and general public transportation. Please email Ashely at [email protected] to receive the Zoom link and learn more.



Did You Know: Prince William Food Rescue Heroes who are “55 and better” can also join the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)! Along with the benefits of volunteering to do home food deliveries, RSVP members also receive a mileage stipend and insurance coverage while on their volunteer shift. Just an hour or so of your time helps provide food to local families facing food insecurity! Please email [email protected] to learn how you can join.

