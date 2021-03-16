Volunteer opportunities: Substitute teachers, tech facilitators needed

Mark your calendars – Keep Prince William Beautiful needs volunteers for their next Community Litter Cleanup on March 27th in Haymarket. Volunteers will meet at Cookies and Cream (14650 Washington Street in Haymarket); the event will run 1pm- 3 pm. Youth volunteers age 5 thru 15 are welcome but must volunteer with an adult. Please sign up at https://volunteer.kab.org/opportunity/a2a4M00000103EnQAI; email[email protected] for more information.
Non-COVID-19 Opportunities:
- You can give blood and save a life! American Red Cross will be hosting a Blood Drive on March 25, 10am-4pm. The location is Manassas Church of the Brethren, 10047 Nokesville Road, Manassas 20110. Please visithttps://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive to locate this drive and sign up for an appointment. Please call the church office at 703.368.4783 to learn more.
- BEACON for Adult Literacy has an urgent need for Substitute Teachers and Tech Facilitators for their classes for the Spring session which runs March 22 thru June 10. It’s a minimum 12-week commitment, 3 hours of teaching per week. Volunteers will provide ESOL teaching and technical support for classes via Zoom. Training for both teachers and tech facilitators is provided, although basic knowledge on hosting meetings and using Zoom features is preferred. Please fill out an application ASAP at https://beaconliteracy.org/get-involved/volunteer-application/. For more information, call 571.422.2242 or email [email protected].
- Boxes of Basics is looking for volunteers to help pack a box of clothing for a local child in need. Volunteer as an individual or bring a group! Volunteers must be 18 years old or accompanied by a parent/guardian. Children 10 and older are welcome with a parent. Please apply athttps://www.cognitoforms.com/BoxesOfBasics/BoxesOfBasicsVolunteerApplication. Questions? Email[email protected] to learn more.
- House of Mercy needs volunteers in their Thrift Store, Donation Center and Food Pantry. Adults must successfully complete a background check. Youth under 16 are welcome but must volunteer with a parent or guardian. This is an excellent way for students to fulfill those service hours requirements for school and you’ll feel great as you provide services and goods for the vulnerable residents in our community! Please visithttps://houseofmercyva.org/volunteer/ to learn how you can get involved. Please email[email protected] for more information.
- Jehovah’s House Thrift Store needs a computer-savvy volunteer age 18+ who can manage the website for their thrift store. Duties for this virtual opportunity include overall management of the website, upload images and edit. Please email [email protected] for more information.
- Pink Space Theory needs a volunteer age 18+ to be a Social Media Contributor/Video Editor. Duties include create and post K-12 STEM content on their social media platforms, create and edit videos as needed for social media. Must have access to a computer and be familiar with the different platforms, how to share content, and have an interest in creating content. Please email [email protected] to learn more.
- Prince William Conservation Alliance and OmniRide will be hosting a free virtual discussion via Zoom on public transportation on March 25, 7pm-8:30pm. Dr. Bob Schneider, Executive Director of OmniRide, will give an overview of the organization, its services, and the challenges the local area faces, especially in the area of mass transit and general public transportation. Please email Ashely at [email protected] to receive the Zoom link and learn more.
- Did You Know: Prince William Food Rescue Heroes who are “55 and better” can also join the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)! Along with the benefits of volunteering to do home food deliveries, RSVP members also receive a mileage stipend and insurance coverage while on their volunteer shift. Just an hour or so of your time helps provide food to local families facing food insecurity! Please email[email protected] to learn how you can join.
- Soroptimist International of Manassas needs a volunteer Website Manager to keep their organization’s website updated and managed on a regular basis, to include adding content. It’s a great opportunity for a student in need of service hours or a retiree with an IT background. Volunteers will feel great helping this group maintain an up-to-date website and stay in touch with the community! Please email [email protected] for more information.
COVID-19 Volunteer Opportunities:
Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.
- American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Please email[email protected] for more information.
- Prince William Food Rescue (PWFR) needs Food Rescue Heroes as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound senior citizens. Volunteers are urgently needed countywide! Home food deliveries are no contact and follow social distancing guidelines. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close to expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. Just an hour of your time will do much to provide relief for food-insecure families in our community! More info on PWFR may be found at https://pwfoodrescue.org/. Please contact Rebecca at [email protected] or call 845.521.0118 for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.