Stafford nabs suspect in string of airbag thefts

Stafford sheriff’s deputies say they’ve nabbed a man responsible for stealing airbags from multiple vehicles.

On March 14 at 3:38 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified by off-sight security that live security footage was showing a suspect unlawfully on the property of Insurance Auto Auctions, at 15 Le Way Drive. When they arrived, deputies established a perimeter around the business.

An employee then arrived on the scene to allow deputies access to the car lot at the rear of the business. While there, Sgt. L.A. Burgess, Deputy W.A. Bolinsky, and Deputy M.A. Pearce began to search the property. The deputies saw a flashlight in the distance and walked toward it.

As they approached the suspect, they ordered him to stop. He ran toward a fence line, said the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was seen throwing a backpack over the fence before realizing he was not going to outrun the deputies, it adds. He complied with the deputies’ commands and was arrested.

Deputies recovered the thrown backpack and found tools, a vehicle lock-out kit, and four airbags inside. It was discovered the airbags were stolen from vehicles parked at the business, deputies said.

Matias Sierra, 22, of Stafford is charged with four counts of breaking and entering, four counts of vehicle tampering, possession of burglarious tools, entering the property to damage, and possession of stolen property with the intent to sell.

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.