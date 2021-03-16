Police partner with Mary Washington Healthcare for free car safety seat inspections

The Fredericksburg Police Department has partnered with Mary Washington Healthcare to help you safely install your child’s car seat.

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Fredericksburg Police Department, located at 2200 Cowan Boulevard, Fredericksburg, residents may have their car seats checked for safety. No appointment necessary and you do not have to be a resident of Fredericksburg to participate.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death among children, but the proper car seat and installation can provide the protection your child needs. Whether prior to the delivery of your baby or as your child continues to grow, we encourage you to reach out to a local certified safety seat technician for a free appointment to install your child’s car seat or to confirm placement.

When you arrive, stay in your vehicle and call the Fredericksburg Police Department’s mainline at 540-373-3122.