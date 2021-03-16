Patricia Ann Rennish

Patricia (Pat) Rennish (née Solan) passed away at home on March 13, 2021 in Manassas, VA. She was 74. Pat was predeceased by her husband, John Rennish and is survived by her daughter, Veronica Owen (James), grandchildren Jesse and Riley and also by her stepchildren, Greg (Ruth and Jasmine), John and Denise (Shannon).

She was born a New Yorker on October 2, 1946 in Queens, to her parents, Marguerite (née Schwartz) and Vincent Solan and had a wonderful New York City upbringing with her sister Karen (deceased), surrounded by family and friends. She graduated from Sewanahaka High School in 1964, with honors and in 1968, from Drew University with a Bachelors of Arts.

In 1968, Pat was selected for the job of a Customs Inspector, where she completed training as the only woman in her class and began her career at John F. Kennedy International Airport, later transferring to Washington Dulles International Airport. Pat’s career in the former U.S. Customs Service defined her and she dedicated her life to the safety and security of the American people, protecting them from threats over decades that they will never even know existed. Pat served in a variety of leadership roles and ultimately was promoted to the rank of Chief Officer, a tremendous accomplishment for a women at the time as she was the first female promoted to this rank for U.S. Customs at Washington Dulles International Airport. Pat was a respected leader and throughout her career, she spent countless hours selflessly mentoring and coaching others to achieve their goals.

In 2008, with almost 40 years of service to the U.S. Customs Service and later U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Pat retired after a brilliant career where she paved the way for women. One of her greatest accomplishments was having a career in law enforcement during a time when most women shied away from such a profession. She was incredibly proud of being able to raise her family while advancing in her career. As a woman in a predominately male occupation, she handled herself with dignity and grace – usually the only women on shift, or in leadership and she proudly wore her Inspector badge when other women at the time were relegated to wearing an “Inspectress” badge.

In her later years, after retiring, Pat devoted herself to caring for her grandchildren and was often taxiing them from one activity to another. She spent countless hours rooting for Jesse and Riley as they participated in baseball, soccer, gymnastics, cheerleading, basketball, really anything and everything as she simply loved being a grandmother. She also had an incredible knack for finding the perfect birthday present, or locating a long sought-after item, either online or in stores that would bring joy and marvel as no one could figure out how she located these things with seemingly great ease.

Pat was an avid New York Giants fan and season ticket holder for decades; she traveled to home games faithfully from Virginia and enjoyed every win (and not nearly enough Super Bowl wins) with her best friend, Muriel Key. Muriel and Pat were a force to be reckoned with when working together at John F. Kennedy International Airport and even after retirement, they maintained a fiercely strong connection.

Pat’s love of all things Irish was firmly rooted in her name and heritage, and she loved all things Irish – music, dance and story. She was a voracious reader, although how she found time to do so is a mystery and she spent many an hour reading over a cup of coffee. She was a wonderful friend who would drop all she was doing if you expressed a need for help. She will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to know her. And so, this St. Patrick’s Day, celebrate a life well lived, raise a glass in honor of Pat – Slainte!

I will not follow where the path may lead, but I will go where there is no path, and I will leave a trail – Muriel Strode