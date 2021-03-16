No cases of coronavirus reported at Prince William jail

For the first time since May, the jail in Prince William County is coronavirus-free.

Peter Meleitis, the superintendent of the county’s Adult Detention Center in Manassas, shared the good news. It comes after a series of infections of jail staff and inmates that began last May.

To date, 203 inmates have received their first coronavirus vaccination, and 97 inmates have received the second dose. A total of 51 new inmates and 11 inmates from the general population are on quarantine status due to possible exposure to the virus, though they have not tested positive for the disease.

Those inmates exposed to COVID will be quarantined for 14 days and monitored by medical staff,” Meletis told Potomac Local News. “Staff exposed will be off work for 14 days, and anyone who enters the [adult detention center] must wear a mask, and their temperature will be checked.”

The jail, located at 9320 Lee Avenue in Manassas, houses inmates from Prince William County and Manassas and Manassas Park.