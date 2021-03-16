New cafe serves up coffee, wine, beer at Quantico Cyber Hub

A new coffee bar has opened at the Quantico Cyber Hub at the top of Quantico Corporate Center.

Taking its name from the building address, which is uniquely labeled as a “binary number”, Coffee Bar 1010 is a new bistro that offers a full range of specialty coffees, craft beers on tap, and fine wines by the glass or bottle.

Food fare includes made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, quiche, specialty salads, gourmet wraps, and delicious melts. Daily food and drink specials are always on the menu featuring an eclectic rotation of top breweries like Victory and Devil’s Backbone, or wines that include a wide range of bold reds to sweeter whites.

The cafe offers a modern atmosphere capable of accommodating small gatherings, or business meetings either inside or out, accommodation up to 300 people.

“Coffee Bar 1010 is a great addition to the Quantico Corporate Center, the Quantico Cyber Hub, and the Stafford Community at large. This will offer customers a new, unique, modern dining option and we are delighted to welcome them to the county,” remarked County Supervisor Tinesha Allen in a press release.

Being a part of the Quantico Cyber Hub, a unique feature offered by Coffee Bar 1010 is the Pour-My-Beer wall, allowing customers to use a Pour My Beer card to redeem for a flight or 16 oz. pour of the rotational brews.

In the coming months, the cafe will host several events in its large outdoor parking area to promote Stafford-area businesses and foster camaraderie among the current tenants of the Quantico Corporate Center. Coffee Bar 1010 is already connecting with groups and organizations to host events such as Cars and Coffee, Moms in STEM, Leadership, and Business Development seminars, veterans in transition mixers, and many more events to create an ecosystem or entertainment and value for our community.

The cafe is located at 1010 Corporate Drive in Stafford, inside the Quantico Corporate Center.