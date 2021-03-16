Karen L. McFall

Mrs. Karen G. (Lass) McFall, age 71 of Dumfries, Virginia, passed on March 15, 2021 at home after a long illness, complicated by Parkinson’s Diseases. She was born August 28, 1949 in Connersville, Fayette County, Indiana to the late Royce and Juanita Pitcher Judd. Surviving in addition to her husband of 35 years, Robert L. McFall, are two sisters Janice Oglesby and Rani Judd, two daughters Aimee Twomey, Laura Mullins and partner Ken Cehonski, two stepchildren Eric and wife Tracy McFall, Lori and husband Don Gerred and nine grandchildren.

Karen worked for the FBI as a Position Classification Specialist and was uniquely gifted in interviewing personnel and identifying the intricacies of the job they were doing which led to many of the support employees receiving fully justified pay increases. She retired after 23 years with a medical early retirement. She loved collecting Teddy Bears and Porcelain Dolls and was an avid scrapbook creator and a supporter of St. Paul United Methodist in Woodbridge.