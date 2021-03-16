2 charged in catalytic converter thefts

On March 14 at 3:18 a.m., a caller reported suspicious activity occurring near the Merit School (115 Primmer House Road). The caller reported hearing a saw and seeing a man dressed in all black with a backpack being picked up by a white Honda Accord that had been circling the area. It was suspected the individuals were stealing catalytic converters.

While responding to the call, Deputy S.C. Jett observed the suspect vehicle pass him on Primmer House Road near Burnt Oak Lane. Deputy C.R. Szentkuti caught-up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. As deputies approached the vehicle, they noticed a white piece of paper was displayed on the vehicle in lieu of a license plate, the sheriff’s office states in a press release. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Robbin Crabtree, 55, of Fredericksburg, and the passenger was identified as Michael Pruitt, 50, of Fredericksburg, the sheriff’s office states in a press release. Deputies observed a catalytic converter on the floorboard in the backseat as well as a Sawzall, the sheriff’s office states in a press release.

Deputy D.A. Earp arrived at the Merit School and discovered a catalytic converter was missing from a bus parked at the school. Further investigation revealed the catalytic converter found inside the suspects’ vehicle matched the one stolen from the bus. A search of the suspects’ vehicle found numerous sawblades and tools, the sheriff’s office states in a press release. A controlled substance was found as well. Both suspects were placed under arrest.

Crabtree was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of burglarious tools, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering, the sheriff’s office states in a press release. Pruitt was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of burglarious tools, destruction of property, and tampering, the sheriff’s office states in a press release. Both were held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.