Linda Ellen Streat, 80, of Dumfries, Virginia, passed away on March 13, 2021. Linda was born and raised in Virginia. She worked with the federal government for years and after retiring moved to Ocala, Florida. She spent 20 years in Florida before returning to Virginia to be with her family.

Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Donald (Lora); and her grandchildren Michael, Melissa, and Brittany.