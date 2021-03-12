Stafford Airport Authority considers hosting recycling day

The Stafford County Regional Airport Authority is discussing the possibility of holding a recycling day.

A letter sent to the airport by Diane Jones, the Recycling Manager of the Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board, or R-Board, is requesting permission from the airport to hold a bi-annual collection for household, hazardous, and electronic waste on their property.

Specifically, the R-Board wants to hold the event in their parking lot in a fashion similar to events they held in Stafford and Fredericksburg over the years.

The R-Board has held these events annually, the most recent one being held at the Fredericksburg City Public Works offices in downtown. The plan would be to hold such an event in the middle of the year at the airport were products that couldn’t ordinarily be left in the landfill would be collected and properly disposed of.

This would include substances such as latex paints, gasoline, and other toxic chemicals. This also includes old and broken electronic equipment which is illegal to dump in any landfill.

The one issue that concerned the Airport Authority was the possibility of spills that could occur during the event. R-Board spokeswoman M.C. Morris said that the event would have a professional company on hand at the event for such occasions just as they have for the collection events they’ve held in the past.

One such company that was on hand last year at an event held at the Stafford County Government Center was New York-based company MXI. No word has come from the R-Board about who would offer such environmental clean-up services since the event hasn’t been officially promoted yet.

Should the event go forward it would be held at the Stafford County Regional Airport sometime in May or early June and be open to the public on a Saturday between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Morris, the R-board offers this collection as a free service to the public with the costs covered by the board themselves.

“No taxes or fees are collected for this event, the funds to offer this event comes from the pockets of the board itself,” said Morris.