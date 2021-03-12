Joyce Ann Light died on March 5, 2021 in the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abington, Virginia at the age of 74. Born September 25, 1946 in Alexandria, Virginia, Joyce was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed playing bingo, listening to country music, and dancing.

Joyce is predeceased by her husband Bill, daughter Denise, and her parents Charles and Ann. She is survived by her children: Bill Jr., Charles, and Wendy, along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.