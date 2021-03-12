Home invasion, indecent exposure reported in Prince William County

Police in Woodbridge were called to the scene of a home invasion.

Two men broke into a home at the Summerland Apartments, in the 1900 block of Gableridge Turn at 8:53 p.m. Thursday, March 11. The men kicked in the door to the apartment to gain entry.

The two men struck down a 28-year-old woman who was inside the home at the time, and then pulled a gun on her, police said. At some point, the victim was able to get away long enough to call the police.

Upon hearing the victim on the phone, the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled, police said. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police are searching for two black men, both 6-feet-tall, with muscular builds. Both men were last seen wearing all black clothing and black boots.

Earlier that day in Gainesville, police were called to investigate an indecent exposure that was reported to have occurred in the parking lot of the Virginia Gateway Center located, at 13300 Gateway Center Drive. Police learned the incident occurred two days earlier.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman, said she was in the parking lot when she saw an unknown man inside of a light-colored sedan exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures.

The suspect did not make contact with the victim. Police describe the suspect as an Asian male between 25 and 35 years old with dark-colored hair and a thin build.