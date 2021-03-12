Gainesville man, 44, killed in motorcycle crash near Manassas

On Thursday, March 11 at 6:05 p.m., police in Prince William County were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in the area of the Prince William Pkwy and Hynson Drive near Manassas.

The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling east on the Prince William Pkwy, approaching Hynson Dr, when the operator lost control and ran off the left side of the roadway into the center median.

The operator traveled through the grassy area of the center median before colliding with a 2016 Jeep Liberty that was traveling in the opposite direction on the Prince William Pkwy.

The operator separated from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The other driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The investigation continues.

Kinlaw David STEPHENS III, 44, of Gainesville was killed in the crash, police said.

The driver of the 2016 Jeep Liberty is a 37-year-old man from Manassas