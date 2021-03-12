Fredericksburg considers joining racial equity network

Fredericksburg is considering joining a coalition of local governments banned together to strive for racial equity.

The city is considering joining Government Alliance on Race and Equity, a joint project between two California based racial equity groups called Race Forward:The Center for Racial Justice Innovation, and The Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society.

Both groups study racial inequities and offer solutions based on that research to government jurisdictions that want to achieve such equity. The council hopes that by joining GARE that they will have support in the form of advice on best practices, tools, and resources to help build and sustain such efforts toward racial equity.

According to city documents, this action is part of phase one of the City Council’s Racial Equity Plan which seeks to “adopt and implement a transformative plan to address racial inequity and discrimination in Fredericksburg.” Should they make the decision to join, Fredericksburg would have to pay an annual membership fee of $1,000 for access to GARE’s resources.

GARE is a national network of government that includes a core network of 200 members which include cities in the Commonwealth such as Alexandria, Norfolk, and Richmond. Individual agencies such as Allegheny County, Pennsylvania also make up part of the project’s membership.

Several localities in the Northern Virginia area have taken steps to create ways to address racial equality and equity issues in their areas. Fredericksburg’s next door neighbor Stafford County has a Diversity Advisory Coalition.

Last year, Fredericksburg erupted with riots in the city following the death of Minnapolis resident George Floyd, who died while being arrested by a city police officer. Police twice used tear gas on protesters, an multiple arrests were made.

Stafford also had their protests of their own during the summer of 2020 in response to Floyd’s death. A long-lasting controversy ended when a large Confederate Battle flag that flew over Interstate 95 was removed due to the use of eminent domain by the Virginia Department of Transportation. A new highway off-ramp will be built where the flag once stood.