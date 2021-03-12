Published March 12, 2021 at 2:59PM | Updated June 30, 2022 at 12:30AM

Barley Naked to celebrate St. Pat’s Day this weekend

Barley Naked, the popular neighborhood brewery in North Stafford will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.

Festivities will be Saturday, March 13 from 1 to 10 p.m. There will be beer, live bagpipes, a firkin keg, and food trucks. The event will be family-friendly and masks will be required to enter.

Due to ABC laws, the brewery won’t be filling growlers during the event.

Dred Woodaman will be on the bagpipes, and food trucks will be Maria Cheryl’s Taco, Beach Fries, and Joeffi’s Grill, which serves cheesesteaks.

Barley Naked Brewery is located at 15 Tech Parkway, Suite 109, in North Stafford.