24 Yorkshire Terriers seized after Manassas house fire

Manassas fire and rescue crews were called to an early morning blaze on Byrd Drive.

At 7:46 a.m. today, crews from the city and neighboring Manassas Park and Prince William County, rescued one male standing outside a second-story window on an awning at 9229 Byrd Drive.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire. A woman suffering minor burns was taken to Novant Health/UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center. She was burned while attempting to extinguish the fire with buckets of water, city officials tell us.

While there, crews found 24 Yorkshire Terriers inside the home. An animal control officer seized the animals, and an investigation is ongoing. The puppies sell for about $1,000 a dog.

The Fire Marshal said the cause of the fire originated from an electrical outlet covered by bedding materials placed up against an exposed or damaged plug of a window air conditioning unit. Damage to the house is estimated at $2,000.