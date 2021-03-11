Woman, 27, killed in car crash outside Quantico Marine Corps Base

A woman who lost control of her vehicle outside the main gate of Quantico Marine Corps Base was killed in a car crash.

Police said the crash occurred at 10:20 a.m. in the area of Fuller Heights and Old Triangle roads.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Ford Focus was traveling east on Fuller Heights Rd, approaching Old Triangle Rd, when the driver began to lose control of the vehicle. At one point, the vehicle left the roadway, striking two trees before coming to rest. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Skye Elizabeth Richardson, 27, of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead on the scene.

On March 5, a construction worker was injured when the the steamroller he was driving overturned in the same area. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, police tell us.