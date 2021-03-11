Who bought the $1 million winning lotto ticket in Manassas?

Someone in Manassas bought a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million. The winning ticket was purchased at the Giant Food at 10100 Dumfries Road in Manassas.

The million-dollar question now is: Who has that ticket?

The winning numbers for the March 10 Powerball drawing were 17-18-37-44-53, and the Powerball number was 18. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

This ticket was the only one in the nation to match the first five numbers to win $1 million. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $155 million jackpot. That means the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing grows to an estimated $169 million.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prizes are 1 in 11,688,054.