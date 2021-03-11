Traffic pattern changes at Route 17 in Stafford County

The new traffic pattern on Route 17 Business in Stafford County at Route 1034 (Short Street) and Route 1580 (Olde Forge Drive) has been adjusted to improve safety at the two intersections.

U-turns on Route 17 Business at Olde Forge Drive and Short Street will be prohibited.

Message boards will be activated tomorrow, March 11 to notify drivers to this traffic pattern change.

Signage will be installed over the next several weeks to guide drivers on Route 17 Business southbound to turn right onto Short Street to access Route 17 northbound.

Signs will direct drivers from Short Street to Thomas Lane to Olde Forge Drive instead of making a U-turn.

View an online map of the adjusted traffic pattern.

Both intersections are immediately east of the Exit 133 interchange of Interstate 95.

Last month, a new traffic signal was activated at Route 17 and Olde Forge Drive. The new traffic signal was funded and installed under permit as part of private development.

Construction continues on a federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) project to construct a median to separate Route 17 Business northbound and southbound traffic from the Short Street intersection to 200 feet west of Olde Forge Drive. This project seeks to reduce crashes and promote safety by eliminating conflict points near the I-95 interchange merge area.

Short Street has been converted to a right-turn-in, right-turn-out intersection with Route 17 Business.

Work on the Route 17 Business median and on Short Street is anticipated to be complete by the end of March 2021.