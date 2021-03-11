OmniRide helping riders get to area vaccination clinics

OmniRide is doing more to help residents get to area vaccination clinics.

The transit agency says its Local buses serve three vaccination sites in Prince William County, with bus stops close to each location.

Safeway at the Glen

4240 Merchant Plaza,

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Woodbridge A

Woodbridge B

Dale City

Stops located at

the intersection of

Old Bridge Rd & Troupe St

Gander Mountain Store

14011 Worth Avenue,

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Potomac Mills Circle & Worth Ave

Woodbridge A

Woodbridge B

Bus stop is on Worth Ave

Manassas Mall

8300 Sudley Rd,

Manassas, VA 20109

65-Manassas North

Bus stop is on Rixlew Ln

outside of Mall

Riders in eastern Prince William County may call ahead and buses can be re-routed to pick up riders from locations within three-quarters of a mile from the set bus route and drop them off directly at the vaccination site.

The same service is not available to Manassas-area riders, however, they may qualify for OmniRide Access paratransit service. The service provides door-to-door transportation specifically for people who are unable to use public transit due to disability.

Paratransit service is provided in vans that can accommodate wheelchairs and mobility scooters. The OmniRide website has more information about who’s eligible to use the service.

The transit service reminds everyone that a facemask is required to ride the bus.