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Easter Bunny returning to Potomac Mills mall

By Potomac Local News
Potomac Mills mall at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge.

The Easter Bunny will return to Potomac Mills mall.

The mall tells us the bunny will visit the mall between March 18 and April 3, for a safe and socially-distanced experience.

Things to know before you go:

• Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today by clicking here.
• The Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask.

Visitors will be able to have their photos taken nearby the Easter Bunny  Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Potomac Mills mall is located 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge.

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