Woman charged in Woodbridge road rage case

Prince William police investigated a case of road rage in Woodbridge.

On March 9 at 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Route 1 and East Longview Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a road rage incident.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, told to police that while traveling in the area, she was approached from behind by another vehicle. While traffic was stopped, the driver of the other vehicle, later identified as the accused, got out of her vehicle, and confronted the victim.

The accused attempted to open the victim’s vehicle door before picking up a rock and throwing it at the victim’s vehicle. The accused then fled the area. Minor damage to the victim’s vehicle was reported.

Officers identified and made contact with the suspect. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused who turned herself in to police later that day.

That same day, Jennifer Nikole Juarez Garcia, 24, of 1801 Wigglesworth Way in Woodbridge Charged with throwing missiles at an occupied vehicle, a Prince William police spokeswoman said.

She’s due in court on April 29, 2021, and she was held on a $5,000 Unsecured Bond.